ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto police launch new text-back system to cut 911 delays and pocket dials

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

CTV Toronto's Rahim Ladhani with latest features that may save call takers an estimated 30 hours per day


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.