Woods closes to within 1 shot of Canadian rookie Conners
Corey Conners tees off on the fifth hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, March 11, 2018 10:46AM EDT
PALM HARBOR, Fla. -- Canadian rookie Corey Conners kept the lead in the Valspar Championship and had a clear view of what he faces in the final round.
Tiger Woods was right in front of him, and Conners could hear the roars all afternoon.
Conners shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday for a one-shot lead over Woods, Brandt Snedeker and Justin Rose as he goes after his first PGA Tour victory before a crowd rarely seen this side of a major.
Woods tied for the lead with a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 10, only to miss a pair of birdie putts inside 8 feet. He shot a 67.
Rose had a 66 and will be in the final group with Conners. Woods plays right in front of them with Snedeker, who also had a 67.
