Wonder Gadot races to victory in $1M Queen's Plate
Wonder Gadot, with jockey John Velazquez aboard, wins the Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Saturday, June 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:00PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:07PM EDT
TORONTO - Filly Wonder Gadot won the 159th running of the $1-million Queen's Plate.
John Velazquez rode the 2/1 favourite to victory in North America's oldest annually-run race in 2:02.26 on a hot, muggy Saturday evening over Woodbine Racetrack's Tapeta course.
The 1 1/4-mile first jewel of Canada's Triple Crown was run in 35 C temperatures, which felt more like 47 C with the humidex.
Trainer Mark Casse earned his second Plate win, the first coming in 2014 with Lexie Lou, another filly.
Wonder Gadot, who was second in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks, becomes the second straight filly to win this event after Holy Helena took the victory last year.
Aheadbyacentury, with Woodbine's Luis Contreras aboard at 28/1 odds, was second in the 16-horse field while Cooler Mike took third.