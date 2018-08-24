

The community of Humboldt, Sask. is celebrating its resilience today as the Humboldt Broncos step on the ice for the first time since the deadly bus crash in April.

On April 6, 16 people were killed and 13 others injured following a collision between the Broncos team bus and a transport truck in rural Saskatchewan. The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game at the time of the crash.

Friday marks the first day of training camp ahead of the upcoming season.

“Today is an exciting day because we have our athletes back who are going to be vying for the team, but then on the other side of it, we will never forget all 29 people who were aboard that bus,” former Humboldt Broncos president Kevin Garinger told CTV’s Your Morning.

Garinger decided to step down as president earlier this week, saying he found himself “a little stretched out” with family, work and hockey commitments. He will remain on the board.

Training camp begins with four practices on Friday evening. There will be six scrimmages throughout the weekend before the camp roster is cut to 40 players by Sunday evening.

In addition to the start of camp, Friday also marks Humboldt Hockey Day, an NHL and NHLPA-organized event designed to celebrate the resiliency of the community of 6,000.

More than 15 current and former NHL players will be in attendance for the celebration, including Washington Capitals forward and recent Stanley Cup champion Chandler Stephenson. Stephenson is bringing hockey’s most treasured trophy, the Stanley Cup, to the event.

"The community deserves to have a good day," Stephenson told The Associated Press. "We're not trying to be saviours by any means because nothing can replace a life. We're just trying to make it as positive a day as we can and hopefully put some smiles and some laughs on some people's faces."

Two of Stephenson's friends -- Brayden Camrud and Kaleb Dahlgren – are Broncos players who survived the crash. Camrud was in Las Vegas when Stephenson won the cup, while Dahlgren s back skating and will suit up for York University this upcoming season.

Other notable NHL players heading to Humboldt for the day include Scott Hartnell, Brayden Schenn, Adam Graves, Andrew Ference and Travis Hamonic.

For the fans, there will be exhibits from both the Hockey Hall of Fame and the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame, with interactive games for all those who attend.

The event is scheduled to run from noon until 2:30 p.m. at the Elgar Petersen Uniplex, home of the Humboldt Broncos. The Stanley Cup is available for viewing until 1:30 p.m.

Following the celebrations, the Broncos training camp begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.

The Humboldt Broncos play their first regular season game on Sept. 12.

With files from The Canadian Press

Setting up for a Stanley Cup day with @CStephenson22 and street hockey with his @NHL brethren tomorrow in Humboldt, SK. @HumboldtBroncos pic.twitter.com/ytBGESLQKZ — Andrew Ference (@Ferknuckle) August 23, 2018

The @NHL & @NHLPA are hosting Humboldt Hockey Day on Friday at the Elgar Petersen Unipiex. The event is primarily focused on the community, while showing support to the @HumboldtBroncos organization as the incoming team embarks on a new season. #HumboldtStrong — Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) August 22, 2018

