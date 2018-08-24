

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





The community of Humboldt, Sask., celebrated its resilience today with appearances from NHL players and the Stanley Cup as the Humboldt Broncos stepped on the ice for the first time since a deadly bus crash in April.

On April 6, 16 people were killed and 13 others injured following a collision between the Broncos’ team bus and a transport truck in rural Saskatchewan. The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game at the time of the crash.

Friday marks the first day of training camp ahead of the upcoming season.

“Today is an exciting day because we have our athletes back who are going to be vying for the team, but then on the other side of it, we will never forget all 29 people who were aboard that bus,” former Humboldt Broncos president Kevin Garinger told CTV’s Your Morning.

Garinger decided to step down as president earlier this week, saying he found himself “a little stretched out” with family, work and hockey commitments. He will remain on the board. The team also has a new head coach and athletic therapist.

For those vying for a position on the team, training camp began with four practices Friday evening. There will be six scrimmages throughout the weekend before the camp roster is cut to 40 players by Sunday evening. Only two former Humboldt Broncos players are expected to return to the team this year.

In addition to the start of camp, Friday also marked Humboldt Hockey Day, an NHL and NHLPA-organized event designed to celebrate the resiliency of the community of 6,000.

More than 15 current and former NHL players were in attendance for the celebration, including Washington Capitals forward and recent Stanley Cup champion Chandler Stephenson. Stephenson brought hockey’s most treasured trophy, the Stanley Cup, to the event as well as to the scene of the horrific crash.

“The main focus is to bring (the Stanley Cup) here and have (the fans) get their pictures and smile and just enjoy the day,” Stephenson told reporters on Friday while wearing a green Humboldt Strong t-shirt. “There's so many feelings and emotions behind it.”

Two of Stephenson's friends -- Brayden Camrud and Kaleb Dahlgren – are Broncos players who survived the crash. Camrud was in Las Vegas when Stephenson won the cup, while Dahlgren is back skating and will suit up for York University this upcoming season.

“It’s about moving forward,” Dahlgren told reporters about the day’s festivities. “And you know what, I know if I would've passed away on that bus, I would want them to start the season and I just want them to have a great season in honour of everybody and for the crest on that chest.”

Other notable NHL players who headed to Humboldt for the day include Scott Hartnell, Brayden Schenn, Adam Graves, Andrew Ference and Travis Hamonic.

“We all rode the bus. We know that brotherhood and guys reached out right away to the (NHLPA) and said: ‘We want to do something,’” Ference said.

“Just being here is something we know we can do. It might not be everything, but it’s something and it’s at least a day where we can all come together and have some good feelings around hockey.”

The Humboldt Broncos play their first regular season game on Sept. 12.

With files from CTV National News Winnipeg Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon and The Canadian Press

#StanleyCup visits Humboldt Broncos memorial site. While their Stanley Cup dreams went unfulfilled, we thought we’d bring Stanley to them. God Bless �� RIP Saskatchewan highway intersection #35 & #335) @NHL @HockeyHallFame @HumboldtBroncos #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/ST3eUfXCIg — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 24, 2018

Setting up for a Stanley Cup day with @CStephenson22 and street hockey with his @NHL brethren tomorrow in Humboldt, SK. @HumboldtBroncos pic.twitter.com/ytBGESLQKZ — Andrew Ference (@Ferknuckle) August 23, 2018

The @NHL & @NHLPA are hosting Humboldt Hockey Day on Friday at the Elgar Petersen Unipiex. The event is primarily focused on the community, while showing support to the @HumboldtBroncos organization as the incoming team embarks on a new season. #HumboldtStrong — Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) August 22, 2018

The @NHL & @NHLPA are hosting Humboldt Hockey Day on Friday at the Elgar Petersen Unipiex. The event is primarily focused on the community, while showing support to the @HumboldtBroncos organization as the incoming team embarks on a new season. #HumboldtStrong — Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) August 22, 2018