PARIS -- Tour de France organizers say three-time runner-up Raymond Poulidor has died. He was 83.

Poulidor entered French cycling folklore after finishing on the podium eight times without ever winning the sport's showcase event.

He participated in 14 Tours de France from 1962-76, placing second three times and third five times.

Poulidor was hospitalized last month after a bout of fatigue he suffered during the event, where he worked every summer as an ambassador for the race's yellow-jersey sponsor.