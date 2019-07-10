

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors will host their training camp for the 2019-20 NBA season at Laval University in Quebec City.

It will mark the first time the Raptors have held their camp in Quebec, and the team's first visit to the province's capital. The Raptors have played several pre-season games in Montreal in past pre-seasons.

"As Canada's team, we felt it was important to go out and visit somewhere we've never been before," said Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said in a statement. "We're really looking forward to taking advantage of the excellent facilities at Laval, which we know is one of Canada's great sporting schools, and to soaking in the incredible old-world atmosphere of Quebec."

The 2018-19 NBA champions will hold closed practices from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. An open practice is planned for Oct. 3 at the Amphitheatre Desjardins located inside the PEPS facility on campus.

Quebec City will mark the 12th Raptors training camp outside Ontario. Toronto has held its training camp in Vancouver five times, including last year, as well twice in Halifax and Buffalo, New York and once in Victoria and Treviso, Italy.