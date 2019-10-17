Toronto Raptors sign guard Matt Morgan
Matt Morgan is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter / @Raptors)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 11:33AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Matt Morgan.
The team opened a roster spot after waiving forward Sagaba Konate on Wednesday.
The six-foot-two, 174-pound Morgan was a member of the Raptors' team at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this year. He averaged 4.3 points, two rebounds and one assist in 13.8 minutes in four appearances.
Morgan played the past four seasons at Cornell University, graduating as the Ivy League school's career leading scorer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.