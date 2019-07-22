

The Canadian Press





REGINA - Gainer the Gopher is in hot water once again.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders mascot came under fire Saturday night for his actions during the club's 38-25 home win over the B.C. Lions.

After the game, the Lions tweeted a video of Gainer walking on to the field pulling a stuffed lion by the tail. The mascot threw then kicked the lion before spreading its legs and grabbing it in an inappropriate spot before punting it.

Gainer then grabbed the lion by the tail and flung it over his shoulder as he walked off the field. That prompted some people to voice their displeasure on social media regarding the mascot's actions.

"We agree that Gainer took it too far during Saturday's game against B.C. Lions," the Riders said in a statement. "We've talked to Gainer about it and taken away his stuffed lion."

It's been a rough start to the season for Gainer. The Riders' mascot since 1977 drew much criticism for his new look at the club's home-opening 32-7 win over the Toronto Argonauts on July 1.