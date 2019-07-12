

Alexandra Mae Jones, CTVNews.ca





The sneakers that carried the Toronto Raptors into the history books are now on display in Toronto’s Bata Shoe Museum.

The museum has announced a new special exhibition showcasing shoes worn by members of the Toronto Raptors during the season in which they took home their first-ever championship.

Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol, Norman Powell and Fred VanVleet all donated a pair of shoes worn during the 2019 NBA playoffs. The shoes can be seen in the Behind the Scenes exhibition on the main floor of the museum.

The shoes will be behind a layer of glass, so no chance of getting a whiff of stale game sweat, but any die-hard fans who absolutely have to get their hands on a pair will be happy to know the shoes will be auctioned off after the exhibit closes Sept. 18. The money from the auctions will go to the MLSE Foundation, which works to empower youth through sports and recreation.

A pair of Drake’s shoes is also included in the exhibit. The Canadian rapper was such a fan that he became the Raptors’ Global Ambassador, and even rode along with the team on the celebratory parade through Toronto last month.

The Bata Shoe Museum has a collection of over 13,000 shoes, and features four rotating galleries that track footwear history through the last 4,500 years.