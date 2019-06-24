

The Canadian Press





SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has won the NBA's most improved player award.

Siakam, who helped the Raptors win their first NBA championship this month, beat out D'Angelo Russell of the Brooklyn Nets and De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings for the honour on Monday night. He is the first Raptor to earn the honour.

Siakam averaged 16.9 points per game in his third year in the NBA this past season, up from 7.3 last year.

The native of Cameroon was rewarded with a spot in the starting lineup after coming off the bench most of last year.

While the awards are given for regular-season performances, Siakam also made a big leap in the playoffs. He average 19 points and 7.1 rebounds in the 2019 playoffs, up from 6.6 and 3.6 last year.

Siakam, 25, was picked 27th overall out of New Mexico State in 2016.