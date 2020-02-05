Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was named a participant in the skills challenge on Tuesday for the upcoming NBA all-star weekend.

Siakam is the third player in franchise history to compete in the event, joining DeMar DeRozan (2014) and Kyle Lowry (2015).

He's averaging career highs of 23.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 34.8 minutes in 39 games this season.

Siakam has scored 20 or more points in 24 games, including 12 30-point performances, and has recorded 10 double-doubles.

He's also been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week twice -- for games played Nov. 4-10 and Jan. 20-26.

Siakam was selected 27th overall by the Raptors in the 2016 NBA Draft following two seasons at New Mexico State. He was named the NBA's Most Improved Player last season.

The skills challenge is a three-round, obstacle-course competition that tests the players' dribbling, passing, agility and three-point shooting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2020.