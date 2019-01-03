

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- A Quebec politician says Instagram insults against Canadian world junior hockey team captain Maxime Comtois are "anti-francophone racism."

Parti Quebecois interim leader Pascal Berube used Twitter to share his feelings after Comtois was hit hard with criticism after missing on a penalty shot during overtime in a 2-1 loss to Finland in the world junior championship quarterfinals Wednesday.

Several comments pointed out that the 19-year-old Comtois, a native of Longueuil, Que., is French.

Commenting was disabled on recent pictures overnight, but some comments still remained Thursday morning.

Instagram user Γåòsnacc--hyman wrote "The captain of the Canadian hockey team shouldn't dive like an Italian soccer player and come up with such a pathetic attempt on an overtime penalty shot."

After the barrage of criticism, several users posted messages of support for Comtois.

User Lordstanley wrote "He doesn't deserve the hate or anything negative. He's a junior for God's sake. He did everything to represent HIS country."

The loss for Canada means the country will not play for a world junior medal for only the second time in 21 years.