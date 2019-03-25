Predators assign Watson to AHL on long-term injury loan
In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
The Associated Press
NASHVILLE -- The Nashville Predators have put forward Austin Watson on a long-term injury loan to their American Hockey League affiliate, a week after he earned reinstatement from the NHL.
The Predators announced Monday they have assigned both Watson and forward Mikka Salomaki to the Milwaukee Admirals on a long-term injury loan.
The NHL announced last week that Watson had been returned to available status as he entered the follow-up phase of the league's substance abuse and behavioural health program. Watson had been suspended Jan. 29 as he entered the second stage of that program.
Watson also had served a suspension for the first 18 games of the season after pleading no contest to a domestic assault charge in July. His girlfriend, Jenn Guardino, issued a statement in October taking blame for the incident in the parking lot of a gas station.