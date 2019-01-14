Perfect 10: gymnast's routine goes viral
UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships Saturday, April 21, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 2:19PM EST
A California gymnast has become a social media star after scoring a perfect 10 at a weekend competition.
With a soundtrack that ranged from Tina Turner to Michael Jackson, the floor routine saw 21-year-old UCLA student and athlete Katelyn Ohashi perform gravity-defying twists, leaps and turns, all while wearing a beaming smile at the Jan. 12 Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, Calif.
So far, a video of the routine posted by UCLA on Twitter has garnered a staggering 20.5 million views.
A �� isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. �� pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019