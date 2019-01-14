

CTVNews.ca Staff





A California gymnast has become a social media star after scoring a perfect 10 at a weekend competition.

With a soundtrack that ranged from Tina Turner to Michael Jackson, the floor routine saw 21-year-old UCLA student and athlete Katelyn Ohashi perform gravity-defying twists, leaps and turns, all while wearing a beaming smile at the Jan. 12 Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, Calif.

So far, a video of the routine posted by UCLA on Twitter has garnered a staggering 20.5 million views.