Pedro Martinez, Lloyd Moseby head 2018 Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame class
Lloyd Moseby is shown right with fellow former Blue Jays Jeremy Accardo, centre,and John Mayberry in this 2007 file photo. (File/ THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 2:37PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 1, 2018 3:22PM EST
ST. MARYS, Ont. - Pedro Martinez is heading to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.
The former Montreal Expos pitcher, who won a World Series with Boston and three Cy Young Awards, was one of three inductees announced by the Hall on Thursday.
Former Toronto Blue Jays centre-fielder Lloyd Moseby and baseball historian William Humber of Toronto will join Martinez in the induction ceremony on June 16.
Martinez pitched four season with the Expos (1994-97), compiling a 55-33 record and 3.06 earned-run average. The native of the Dominican Republic also played for the Boston Red Sox, the New York Mets, L.A. Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.
Martinez said in a release he was "honoured, humble and a bit surprised" when he was told he would be inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame.
"I never expected when I was playing the game to be here today," Martinez said. "I took each day like it was a dream."
Martinez joined the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. in 2015.