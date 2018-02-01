

The Canadian Press





ST. MARYS, Ont. - Pedro Martinez is heading to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

The former Montreal Expos pitcher, who won a World Series with Boston and three Cy Young Awards, was one of three inductees announced by the Hall on Thursday.

Former Toronto Blue Jays centre-fielder Lloyd Moseby and baseball historian William Humber of Toronto will join Martinez in the induction ceremony on June 16.

Martinez pitched four season with the Expos (1994-97), compiling a 55-33 record and 3.06 earned-run average. The native of the Dominican Republic also played for the Boston Red Sox, the New York Mets, L.A. Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Martinez said in a release he was "honoured, humble and a bit surprised" when he was told he would be inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame.

"I never expected when I was playing the game to be here today," Martinez said. "I took each day like it was a dream."

Martinez joined the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. in 2015.