

The Canadian Press





LIMA, Peru -- Danielle Hanus had a bounce-back performace on her second day in the pool at the Pan Am Games.

Hanus won a silver medal on Wednesday in the women's 100-metre butterfly, a day after placing seventh in the 200 butterfly.

The Newmarket, Ont., native touched the wall in a time of 58.93, finishing behind winner Kendyl Stewart (58.49) of the United States. American Sarah Gibson rounded out the podium (59.11).

"I kind of knew I wanted to redeem myself," said Hanus.

"Last night was not my best performance. You win some and you lose some. Some days do not go your way. I am really happy with it. I need to hold myself to a higher standard but sometimes it is just the way it is and I knew I wanted to come back and do a better job in the 100."

Mackenzie Glover gave Canada two swimming medals on the day when she grabbed bronze in the women's 200 backstroke.

The Winnipeg native clocked 2:10.95 for third place. Americans Alexandra Walsh (2:08.30) and Isabelle Stadden (2:08.39) finished 1-2.

Walsh finished .08 off the Pan Am Games record held by Canadian Hilary Caldwell, which she set in 2015 in Toronto.

The Canadian women have earned seven medals in two days of swimming competition after opening with five on Tuesday.

Toronto's Javier Carlos Acevedo nearly won the first medal in men's competition on Wednesday, placing fourth in the 200 backstroke. He was just .03 off the podium.

CYCLING

Laurie Jussaume earned a bronze medal in the women's individual road cycling time trial.

Jussaume of Contrecoeur, Que., finished third with a time of 23 minutes 27,15 seconds, behind American Chloe Dygert (23:36.51) and Teniel Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago (24:50.24).

"My plan was to conserve a little bit on the way there, get to the turn around and still have some energy to hit the little hill on the way back pretty hard and then just empty myself for the last three kilometres after the hill," Jussaume said of her strategy. "I think I managed my energy pretty well."

It was Canada's first road cycling medal and fifth cycling medal overall. Canada had already picked up for track medals (one gold, three silver), with Jussaume helping Canada win silver in the team pursuit.

ARCHERY

Ottawa's Eric Peters helped Canada upset the top-ranked United States to reach the men's recurve team final.

Peters and teammates Brian Maxwell of Abbotsford, B.C., and Toronto's Crispin Duenas will go for gold on Sunday against Chile.

"The U.S. has been the top team in the world, outside of teams not at Pan Ams, for a long time. We could've beaten almost anyone with our scores today. It feels great to now be headed to the final," said Peters.

TABLE TENNIS

Toronto's Eugene Wang picked up a bronze medal in men's singles competition after losing a semifinal match 4-2 to Brazil's Hugo Calderano.

FENCING

Shaul Gordon of Richmond, B.C., ended up with a bronze in men's individual sabre when he narrowly lost his semifinal match 15-14 to Daryl Homer of the United States.

"Unfortunately my last touch, I think it was the right idea. Just the execution was not so good," Gordon said. "So right now not too happy, but overall, I'm happy with my result. Last Pan Am Games I finished in the top eight, this is top four so it's already an improvement and I can take a lot of this."

BASKETBALL

Canada's women's team event its preliminary-round record at 1-1 after defeating Paraguay 90-64. Toronto's Samantha Hill led Canada with 14 points, including hitting three of her four three-point attempts. Canada's final preliminary-round game is Thursday against Puerto Rico.

ROWING

Jessica Sevick of Strathmore, Alta., finished first in her heat in the women's single sculls and advanced to Thursday's final. Matthew Finlay of St. Catharines, Ont., finished fifth in men's single sculls.

EQUESTRIAN

The Canadian foursome of Erynn Ballard of Tottenham, Ont., Lisa Carlsen of Okotoks, Alta., Mario Deslauriers of Bromont, Que., and Nicole Walker of Aurora, Ont., finished fourth in the team jumping event behind Brazil, Mexico and the United States. While the result wasn't enough to get on the podium, it did qualify Canada for a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Ballard, Deslauriers and Walker also qualified for Friday's final rounds in singles jumping.

ATHLETICS

Lindsey Butterworth of North Vancouver, B.C., was fifth in the women's 800 metres. Toronto's Crystal Emmanuel was seventh in the women's 100.