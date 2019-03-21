When it comes to holding major sporting events, Montreal has emerged as Canada's hostess with the mostest.

In the Global Sports Impact Canada Index, developed by the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance (CSTA), Montreal emerged the top city in Canada for hosting sporting events, followed by Quebec City and Edmonton.

The data-driven index is based on national championships and international competitions hosted in 2018, along with major sporting events set to take place in 2019 and beyond.

Montreal hosted or is set to host 83 major sporting events in 2018 and 2019, 46 of which are international competitions.

By comparison, Canada's biggest city Toronto's number is 32, nine of which are global sporting events.

The report indexed 119 cities.

Here are the top 10 sports cities in Canada:

1. Montreal

2. Quebec City

3. Edmonton

4. Toronto

5. Vancouver

6. Charlottetown

7. Saskatoon

8. Richmond

9. Regina

10. Winnipeg

Here were the biggest national sports events of 2018:

1. 2018 Grey Cup (football)

2. 2018 Tim Hortons Brier (curling)

3. 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts (curling)

4. 2018 Canadian Championship Final (soccer)

5. 2018 MasterCard Memorial Cup (hockey)

6. 2018 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships

7. 2018 U-SPORTS Cavendish Farm University Cup (hockey)

8. 2018 Volleyball Canada Nationals

9. 2018 Vanier Cup (U-SPORTS football)

10. 2018 U SPORTS Men's Basketball Final 8