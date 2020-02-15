KRASNOYARSK, RUSSIA -- Winnipeg's Jacques Gauthier split his first two games at the world junior curling championship Saturday while Mackenzie Zacharias of Altona, Man., lost her opener at the Crystal Ice Arena.

American Luc Violette edged Gauthier 5-4 in the opening session but the Canadian rebounded later in the day with an 8-3 rout of Sweden's Daniel Magnusson.

Zacharias, meanwhile, dropped an 8-7 decision to Japan's Sae Yamamoto.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday.

The finals are scheduled for Feb. 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.