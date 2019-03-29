

The Associated Press





BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Argentina star Lionel Messi has admitted to being upset with constant criticism in his homeland.

Messi said in an interview on Friday that even his 6-year-old son asks why his countrymen attack his performances for Argentina.

Many people feel Messi doesn't have the same enthusiasm for the national team that he does for his club Barcelona.

They also questioned his silence after being eliminated from last year's World Cup by France, something Messi said he wanted to forget.

"I wanted to distance myself from the team, let time go by and cool myself. It was painful to end the cycle this way," Messi told radio Club 94.7

The 31-year-old Argentina captain said he still wants to win a tournament and will keep trying.

"Those that don't like me will have to stand me a little longer," Messi said.