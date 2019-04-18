

SPRAGUE, Conn. -- A bobcat that attacked a golfer in Connecticut was beaten off by golf clubs before environmental police tracked it down and shot it.

Mohegan Sun Golf Course general manager Philip Krick Jr. tells The Day a foursome was near a bunker on the seventh hole when the cat jumped on one man's back around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

State environmental police Sgt. Christopher Dwyer says the man's fellow golfers used their clubs to beat the bobcat, who was tracked to a culvert and shot. The bobcat is thought to be the same animal that attacked a horse earlier that morning.

The golfer in his 60s was taken to a Norwich hospital to be treated for scratches.

The bobcat is being tested for rabies.