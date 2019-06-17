

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have traded defenceman Jacob Trouba to the New York Rangers for defenceman Neal Pionk and the 20th overall pick at the upcoming NHL draft.

Pionk went undrafted and was signed as a free agent by the Rangers in May 2017 after two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The 23-year-old from Omaha, Neb., split the 2017-18 season between the Rangers and the American Hockey League before joining New York full time last season.

He produced six goals and 26 points in 73 games in 2018-19.

Trouba was drafted ninth overall by Winnipeg in 2012 and has played 408 career games, with 42 goals and 179 points.