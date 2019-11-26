TORONTO -- Jamal Murray has committed to play for Canada in its quest for a Tokyo Olympic men's basketball berth.

The Denver Nuggets star guard from Kitchener, Ont., tweeted the news Tuesday.

"Playing for my country is always an honour and I want to take the step and leadership role to commit to Γåòcanadabasketball this summer," Murray wrote. "I want to play my part to help push our team into the Olympics and compete at the highest world stage. Let's go Canada."

The news comes the day before Canada learns its five opponents for the six-country last-chance qualifying tournament in Victoria on June 23-28.

The Canadians must win the tournament to earn a trip to Tokyo -- what would be the team's first Olympic appearance since the 2000 Sydney Games.

Murray shone for Canada's men's team in its silver-medal performance at the 2015 Pan American Games, but has bowed out of national team duty since then for various reasons.

Canada's lack of NBA players was a storyline of last summer's World Cup in China.

The Canadians could have booked an automatic Olympic berth with a top-seven finish. Cory Joseph and Khem Birch were the lone NBA players to make the trip as one after another Canada's stars pulled out. The Canadians wound up 21st.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.