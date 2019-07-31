

Tom Withers , The Associated Press





CLEVELAND - Trevor Bauer's final act for the Indians was throwing a ball over the centre-field wall.

Yasiel Puig ended his season with Cincinnati in another brawl.

Cleveland agreed to trade Bauer, the talented but taxing right-hander, to the Reds on Tuesday night for Puig in a three-team deal that also involves the San Diego Padres, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The Indians, who are trying to catch the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central, also would get left-hander Scott Moss from Cincinnati and slugging outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infielder Victor Nova from the Padres, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

San Diego would receive minor league outfielder Taylor Trammell from the Reds, the person said.

In his last start for the Indians on Sunday, Bauer, who is not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season, threw a ball in frustration from the mound in Kansas City over the centre-field wall. The moment seemed to push the Indians over the edge with the enigmatic 28-year-old, who has one of baseball's best arms but can be difficult.

Bauer was fined by Major League Baseball for his startling heave, a person familiar with the discipline told the AP. The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the discipline was not announced.

Bauer exchanged hugs with several teammates in the clubhouse following Cleveland's 2-0 loss to Houston before he departed around 10:45 p.m. He declined to speak with reporters.

While the trade was still being completed, Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis credited the team's front office for another bold move.

“That's the value in having that much starting pitching depth where you might be able to take a shot to fill in some other spots,” Kipnis said. “They knew that was our strong point and that'd probably give us the biggest return, our starting depth. So I'm guessing that's what's happened here.”

The Reds did not confirm the trade, but Puig said he's bound for Cleveland, where Indians executives Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff were being celebrated for not only getting rid of Bauer but adding young, quality players who can impact the playoff race.

“I'm going to miss all my teammates here,” Puig said after the Reds lost 11-4 to Pittsburgh. “This part of the year is amazing for me, being on this team and the city. Now it's time to move forward and go to my new team and help my team go to the playoffs. ... I want to say thank you to all the city, Cincinnati. We stay next door - we're going to Cleveland.”

Reds outfielder Jesse Winker was excited about Bauer coming aboard.

“Man, I can't wait. That's a legit ace, man,” he said. “We already had a legit pitching staff, it just got more legit. Welcome Trevor Bauer, to the cooler city of Ohio.”

A former All-Star, Puig is batting .252 with 22 home runs, 61 RBIs and 14 steals in 100 games with the Reds, who acquired him in December in a seven-player swap with the Dodgers.

The Cuban-born outfielder has a career .275 average with 130 homers and 391 RBIs in 812 games. He's eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.

Bauer is 9-8 with a 3.79 ERA in 24 starts this season, but he hasn't been as consistent as the Indians have needed while waiting for two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber (broken arm) and Carlos Carrasco (leukemia) to return to their rotation. Bauer had angered the Indians during the off-season for comments he made after winning his arbitration case and pledging he would only sign one-year deals going forward.

Cleveland has been looking to add power to its lineup and Puig and Reyes will help.

However, Puig is facing a possible suspension after he was involved in another brawl with the Pirates just as the trade was coming together.

In the ninth inning, Reds reliever Amir Garrett rushed the Pirates' dugout and threw punches, starting a brawl prolonged by Puig. As he left the field for the final time, Puig was given a warm ovation from Reds fans. He was also at the centre of a melee between the teams in April, when Puig seemed to be taking on the entire Pirates team by himself near home plate.

The 24-year-old Reyes hit .255 with 27 homers and 46 RBIs in 99 games with the Padres this season. In his last 29 games, the right-handed hitter is batting .290 with eight homers and 13 RBIs.

----

AP Sports Writer Joe Kay in Cincinnati contributed to this report.