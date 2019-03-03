

The Associated Press





COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Andre Shinyashiki scored on a putback in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time in his MLS debut and the 10-man Colorado Rapids tied the Portland Timbers 3-3 on Saturday night in the coldest match in MLS history.

With a temperature of 18 degrees at kickoff and a field covered by snow as the game progressed, Saturday's season opener surpassed the previous mark of 19 degrees set by Minnesota United's franchise opener March 12, 2017.

Andy Polo's cross caused Colorado's Deklan Wynne to score an own goal that gave the Timbers a 3-2 lead in the 66th minute.

Benny Feilhaber weaved through several defenders to get a first look and then stabbed the putback to tie it at 2 for the Rapids in the 46th minute. Sebastian Blanco headed home Diego Valeri's corner to make it 2-1 for the Timbers in first-half stoppage time.

Axel Sjoberg was sent off in the 27th minute after video review determined his hand ball in the area was the denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. Valeri's penalty kick was saved but he followed on the rebound to tie it at 1.

Kei Kamara opened the scoring for the Rapids with a tap-in in the 16th minute.

TORONTO FC 3, UNION 1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) -- Michael Bradley scored his first goal since 2016 and added another in the second half for his first career multi-goal MLS game, helping Toronto FC beat the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday as the league opened the season.

Bradley, the eight-year MLS veteran who was scoreless in back-to-back 30-plus start seasons, scored the first goal of the 2019 season in first-half stoppage time with an easy redirection of Auro's cross to the penalty spot. His second goal in the 62nd minute also came on an open shot from the spot.

Nick DeLeon, an off-season acquisition from D.C. United, capped the scoring in second-half stoppage time. Marco Fabian scored on a penalty kick for Philadelphia.

SOUNDERS 4, FC CINCINNATI 1

SEATTLE (AP) -- Playing his first MLS match since September 2017, Jordan Morris scored a pair of first-half goals, Kelvin Leerdam added another in the first 45 minutes and Seattle beat expansion FC Cincinnati.

The debut of the newest MLS franchise was overshadowed by Morris' return after missing the entire 2018 season due to a torn ACL in his right knee suffered while playing in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Kelvin Leerdam and Raul Ruidiaz also scored for Seattle

Leonardo Bertone scored for Cincinnati.

GALAXY 2, FIRE 1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) -- Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on a header in the 80th minute and Los Angeles beat Chicago after unveiling a statue of former star David Beckham.

Beckham played six seasons with the Galaxy (2007-12) and led them to two championships.

Chicago's C.J. Sapong opened the scoring in the 49th minute and Daniel Steres tied it in the 68th on a header.

MINNESOTA UNITED 3, WHITECAPS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Darwin Quintero, Francisco Calvo and Romario Ibarra scored to help Minnesota United beat Vancouver.

Erik Godoy and Doneil Henry scored for the Whitecaps in Marc Dos Santos's first match as coach.

Quintero tied it at 1 in the 37th minute, connecting on a penalty kick after Jakob Nerwinzki fouled Calvo in the box. Quintero easily deposited the shot high to the corner of the net, over the outstretched Maxime Crepeau.

Minnesota took the lead in the 66th minute when Calvo headed a cross from Quintero past Crepeau. Ibarra made it 3-1 in the 70th, and Henry pulled Vancouver within one on a header in the 81st.

IMPACT 2, EARTHQUAKES 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Saphir Taider punched home a well-placed cross from Zakaria Diallo in the 44th minute and Montreal beat San Jose.

Ignacio Piatti tied it at 1 for the Impact with a rocket in the 29th minute. Piatti took Taider's short corner and weaved into a soft spot in the defence to get an opening for the close-range shot.

Magnus Eriksson gave the Earthquakes the lead in the 11th minute, turning on Valeri Qazaishvili's pass and sending in a left-footed shot from the top of the 18-yard box.

Coach Matias Almeyda made his Earthquakes debut.

RED BULLS 1, CREW 1, TIE

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Gaston Sauro tied it in the 41st minute for Columbus against New York.

Sauro scored on a header off Federico Higuain's corner for the first MLS goal in his four-season career. Caleb Porter made his debut as the coach of the Crew. He sat out a year following his tenure with the Portland Timbers from 2013-17.

Andreas Ivan opened the scoring with his first MLS goal in the sixth minute, heading home Florian Valot's cross.

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, ORLANDO CITY 2, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Chris Mueller and Tesho Akindele scored second-half goals to help Orlando City tie New York City FC.

Mueller pulled Orlando to 2-1 in the 59th when his free kick from the edge of the 18-yard box went untouched into the back of the net. Akindele tied it at 2 in the 75th with an easy tap-in of Dom Dwyer's cross.

Ebenezer Ofori and Alexander Ring had first-half goals for New York City.

REVOLUTION 1, FC DALLAS 1, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Carles Gil tied it in the 57th minute in his MLS debut and New England held on against FC Dallas.

Michael Barrios opened the scoring for FC Dallas in the 13th minute. Luchi Gonzalez made his head coaching debut for FC Dallas.

REAL SALT LAKE 1, DYNAMO 1, TIE

HOUSTON (AP) -- Mauro Manotas tied it in the 62nd minute for Houston in the draw with Real Salt Lake.

Albert Rusnak opened the scoring in the 40th minute. Houston's Matias Vera was sent off in the 81st minute, receiving his second yellow card of the match for unsporting behaviour.