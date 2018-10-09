

CTVNews.ca Staff





A hockey team says it scored its greatest no-goal ever after one of its players was denied a “pants goal.”

The puck went missing for a moment during Saturday's game in the U.K’s Elite Ice Hockey League game between the Belfast Giants and Milton Keynes Lightning at the SSE Arena in Northern Ireland.

With the Giants leading 3-0 in the second period, a wayward shot by Darcy Murphy ended up getting caught in fellow player Patrick Dwyer’s jersey and then his pants.

Quick thinking on Dwyer’s behalf saw him casually back into the Lightning net in the hopes of a goal.

The former Carolina Hurricane NHL veteran told the BBC: “I was just driving the net and Murph shot the puck and it got stuck in my pants.

“Once I realized it was in my pants I figured I’d just back into the net and see if it works.

“It would have been a funny goal to score and to tell for the rest of my life.”

Unfortunately, the goal was disallowed by the referees because they said play was “dead in their minds” when they lost track of the puck.

The Giants, however, won the game with a final score of 7-0.