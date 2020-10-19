Advertisement
French soccer league to pay tribute to slain teacher
Lillle players at their French League One soccer match between Lille and Lens in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Sunday Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
PARIS -- Players, coaches and referees at French league matches this weekend will wear a black armband in tribute to the French history teacher who was killed near Paris last week in a suspected terror-related attack.
The French league said in a statement Monday that a minute of silence will be observed before kick-off while a picture of the teacher will be displayed on giant screens at all professional matches in Ligue 1 and 2.
Samuel Paty was beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, by an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, who was later shot dead by police. Police officials said Paty had discussed caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad with his class, leading to threats.