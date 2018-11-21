French rugby players to wear rainbow laces in support of Thomas
Players battle for a rugby ball in this Nov. 9, 2013 file photo. (AP / Sang Tan)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 7:17AM EST
PARIS -- France's rugby players will wear rainbow laces on their boots for Saturday's match against Fiji in support of former Wales captain Gareth Thomas, who was the victim of an anti-gay assault last weekend.
Serge Simon, the vice-president of the French Rugby Federation, wrote on Twitter that "all of French rugby is with you regarding the homophobic molestation you've been victim of."
The 44-year-old Thomas, who announced in 2009 that he is gay, played for French club for Toulouse from 2004-07 and helped the team become European champion in 2005.
Police in Cardiff said a 16-year-old boy has admitted to assaulting Thomas on Saturday. Thomas spoke about the incident in a video he recorded and had bruises on his face.
Dear @gareththomas14,— Serge Simon (@DrSergeSIMON) November 20, 2018
All of French Rugby is with you regarding the homophobic molestation you’ve been victim of.
To show our support, the French rugby players will wear a rainbow shoe lace during the France – Fidji game on Saturday night.
We’re all in with you in this matter.
November 18, 2018