Folau anti-gay row headed to court as mediation fails
In this June 25, 2016, photo, Australian rugby union player Israel Folau, wearing tape on his wrist adorned with a cross, runs toward the try line to score against England during their rugby union test match in Sydney. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 1:45AM EDT
SYDNEY, Australia -- Rugby Australia and former Wallaby back Israel Folau failed to reach an agreement after a near four-hour meeting on Friday over the termination of Folau's contract over his anti-gay social media posts.
The dispute appear now appears to be headed to court.
Representatives from both parties met at the Fair Work Commission for a mediation hearing, the first formal step in the dispute.
"We are disappointed that we were unable to reach settlement with Rugby Australia," a member of Folau's legal team said. "It appears as though that unless things change, we'll be heading to court."
Folau said he was "very disappointed with the outcome."
The 30-year-old Folau, who also played Super Rugby with the New South Wales Waratahs, had been hoping Rugby Australia would apologize for terminating his multi-million dollar contract.