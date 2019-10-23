

The Canadian Press





NORTH BAY, Ont. -- Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher cruised past Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 11-4 in five ends on Tuesday at the Masters, the first event of the Grand Slam of Curling season.

The Masters is the first of six Grand Slam of Curling events and one of four majors in the series.

The total prize purse is $300,000 and is split evenly between the men's and women's divisions. Winners receive the lion's share plus berths towards the season-ending Humpty's Champions Cup

Also in Draw 1, Regina's Matt Dunstone edged Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., 5-4.

In women's play, Ottawa's Rachel Homan topped Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura 10-3.

Jennifer Jones defeated Theresa Cannon 7-4 in an all-Winnipeg showdown. Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland topped Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque 5-4 in an extra end.