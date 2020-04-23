Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a restructured deal for the Canadian offensive lineman.

The move helps Kansas City secure more cap space heading into this week's NFL draft. Duvernay-Tardif's agent, Sasha Ghavami, confirmed the agreement in an email.

Exact details of the restructuring weren't immediately known. Duvernay-Tardif reportedly had an US$8.9-million cap hit this season before redoing his deal.

"I am very happy to have agreed to terms on a restructured contract for the 2020 season with the Kansas City Chiefs," Duvernay-Tardif said in a statement. "This allows the team to create cap space and I am very excited to be able to defend our title for the upcoming season.

"We have a great opportunity to keep the core of the team to give us the best possible chances to have success."

The six-foot-five, 321-pound Duvernay-Tardif started all 14 regular-season games he played at right guard last season with the Chiefs. He helped Kansas City defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl for the franchise's second NFL title but first in 50 years.

Duvernay-Tardif, a 29-year-old native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Queen., signed a five-year, $42.36-million extension with the Chiefs in February 2017. The deal included $20.20 million guaranteed and a $10-million signing bonus.

Kansas City drafted Duvernay-Tardif in the sixth round, No. 200 overall, in the 2014 NFL draft out of McGill. He has spent his entire pro career with the Chiefs.

In May 2018, Duvernay-Tardif graduated from McGill's Faculty of Medicine with a Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2020.