

The Canadian Press





DALLAS -- Mike Weir is heading back to the U.S. Open.

The Canadian golfer earned a spot in the field for the third major of the PGA Tour calendar by finishing in a tie for fifth place at a sectional qualifying event on Monday.

Weir, the 2003 Masters winner from Brights Grove, Ont., will be competing in the U.S. Open for the first time since 2013.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., also earned a U.S. Open berth Monday with a first-place tie at the same qualifier.

Taylor finished 10-under 131 alongside American Brendon Todd. The 49-year-old Weir was five shots back.

The U.S. Open runs from June 13-16 at Pebble Beach.