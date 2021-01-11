DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- Canadians Eugenie Bouchard, Rebecca Marino and Peter Polansky have advanced to the second round of the Australian Open qualifying draw.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., beat Australia's Abbie Myers 6-2, 6-3 on Monday in the first round of the women's draw.

Marino, from Vancouver, defeated Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-4, 6-4.

Polansky, from Thornhill, Ont., beat Germany's Rudolf Molleker 6-7 (8), 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the men's draw in Doha.

Brayden Schnur, from Pickering, Ont., lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to No. 12 qualifying seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India in the first round.

Bouchard will face Yue Yuan of China and Marino will meet No. 24 seed Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria in the second round on Tuesday.

Polansky squares off with France's Alexandre Muller in the second round.

Toronto's Steven Diez, who won his first-round match Sunday, will face No. 15 seed Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland in the second round.

Players need to win three qualifying matches to be guaranteed a spot in the main draw of the first Grand Slam of the season, Feb. 8-20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021.