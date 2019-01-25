Canadian Leylah Fernandez reaches Australian Open's junior girls' final
This is a 2017 file photo showing the shadow of a tennis player. (AP / File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 7:02AM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia -- Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez has earned herself a spot in the final of the Australian Open's junior girls' tournament.
The 16-year-old from Montreal downed Anastasia Tikhonova of Russia 6-1, 6-3 in Friday's semifinal.
The match needed just one hour and seven minutes.
Fernandez, seeded fourth in the junior tournament, has won five straight matches to reach the final.
She'll face top-seeded Clara Tauson of Denmark in the final.
Leylah Annie Fernandez's Grand Slam watch is ON! The 16-year-old from Montreal plays her #AusOpen semi-final tonight against Anastasia Tikhonova.— Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) January 24, 2019
Up second after 11pm ET, you can watch her match live on https://t.co/MXZsFcv0tz or on the @TSN_Sports app. ��
(��: Martin Sidorjak) pic.twitter.com/nal3rE3LOT