KOSICE, Slovakia - Mark Stone scored in overtime to give Canada a dramatic 3-2 win over Switzerland in a quarterfinal at the world hockey championship.

Canada's Damon Severson tied it with 0.4 seconds left in regulation on a goal that was confirmed by video review.

In the 3-on-3 overtime, Stone got a step on a Swiss defender and put a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois behind goalie Leonardo Genoni to win it.

Stone's seventh goal of the tournament came at 5:07 of the 10-minute period. If neither team scored, there would have been a shootout.

The tying goal came with Canada goalie Matt Murray was pulled for an extra attacker, Severson's shot from the point dribbled over the goal line after it hit Genoni's pad and blocker. After a video review that lasted about five minutes, it was confirmed as a goal.

Canada (7-1) has now won seven games in a row. Canada finished first in Pool A, while Switzerland (4-4) was fourth in Pool B.