

The Canadian Press





SUZHOU, China - Canada is in excellent shape at the inaugural World Cup of Curling.

Rachel Homan's Ottawa rink, Kevin Koe's Calgary foursome and the Edmonton-based mixed doubles team of Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres all are unbeaten through two days of the event.

Walker and Muyres (3-0) downed Maria Komarova and Daniil Goryachev of Russia 9-1 late Wednesday night before beating Therese Westman and Robin Ahlberg of Sweden 8-2.

Homan (2-0) crushed Min Ji Kim of South Korea 12-0 on Thursday.

Koe (3-0) pounded Bruce Mouat of Scotland 11-1 before knocking off Masaki Iwai of Japan 8-2 on Thursday.

The top two teams in each division will play for championships on Saturday and Sunday.