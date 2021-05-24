Advertisement
Canada's Andreescu breezes to victory in first match after seven-week absence
Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, celebrates after winning the first set against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the Miami Open tennis tournament Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
STRASBOURG, FRANCE -- Bianca Andreescu defeated Andrea Lazaro Garcia of Spain 6-1, 6-2 on Monday at the Strasbourg Open in the Canadian's first competitive match in seven weeks.
Andreescu, the top seed at the WTA 250-level tournament, needed only 61 minutes to complete the victory on the red clay at the Strasbourg Tennis Club.
The world No. 7 from Mississauga, Ont., suffered a foot injury in the final of the Miami Open in early April.
Andreescu tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain for the start of the clay-court season and didn't play in Madrid or Rome.
She improved to 10-3 on the season with the victory. It was the WTA Tour main draw debut for Lazaro Garcia, a 26-year-old qualifier.
Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, will play Belgium's Maryna Zanevska in the second round.
Other first-round winners Monday included fifth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic and sixth-seeded Zhang Shuai of China.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2021.