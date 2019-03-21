Canada falls to Switzerland, drops below .500 at women's worlds
Canada's players in action in their World Women's Curling Championship first round match against Korea in Silkeborg, Denmark, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 10:44AM EDT
SILKEBORG, Denmark - Chelsea Carey's Canadian rink dropped to 4-5 after a 9-3 loss to Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Thursday morning at the world women's curling championship.
Switzerland put it away by scoring four in the eighth, breaking open a close game.
The loss dropped Canada into a three-way tie for seventh with Scotland and the United States at the 13-team event. The top six teams after the round-robin make the playoffs.
Reigning Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden led the way at 8-1 after the morning draw.
Japan's Seina Nakajima held sixth place at 5-4.
Canada was scheduled to face Russia's Alina Kovaleva (7-2) later Thursday