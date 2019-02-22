Brazil soccer body offers to pay for VAR this season
SAO PAULO -- All 380 matches of the Brazilian championship this year might be able to count on the video assistant referee.
The Brazilian Football Confederation says in a statement it will pay for VAR technology this season if clubs agree to cover the costs with referees.
The technology cost was the main reason why the 2018 championship did not have the VAR.
The confederation did not estimate the price it would pay for VAR technology.
The offer will be made at a meeting of championship organizers later Friday.
The 20-club Brazilian championship starts on April 28.
Also, the confederation says it will propose a measure to limit firings of coaches to just one per club per season.