TORONTO -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is looking forward to Major League Baseball's all-star break. Not for the potential money he could earn, but to showcase his skills as a slugger.

The Toronto Blue Jays sensation was officially invited to MLB's Home Run Derby on Sunday, highlighting the exceptional power he's shown in his rookie season. The winner of the exhibition can earn US$1 million, but Guerrero isn't focused on that bonus.

"I'm not going to go there for the money," said Guerrero through team translator Hector Lebron on Sunday evening. "It's something I want to do. I'm just going to have fun."

Guerrero will take Blue Jays coach John Schneider along with him to pitch on July 8 at Cleveland's Progressive Field. Schneider is one of Toronto's regular batting practice pitchers and the two have built up a rapport.

"We both know each other really well," said Guerrro. "He's been throwing to me for a while."

Guerrero has a .251 batting average with eight home runs and 23 runs batted in over 203 at bats. He made his MLB debut on April 26 to much fanfare after being considered the top prospect in baseball for over a year.

Most fans hoped that Guerrero would be part of Toronto's opening day roster, but an oblique injury suffered during spring training derailed that possibility. After coming off the injured list Guerrero spent two weeks with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons where he had a .367 batting average.

Guerrero, son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, will be 20 years, 114 days old for the derby, 116 days younger than Ken Griffey Jr. for the 1990 showcase. The younger Guerrero was there when his father won the event in San Francisco in 2007.

Despite the senior Guerrero's experience, he didn't have much in the way of advice for his son.

"Nah, you just have to see it and then hit it," said the younger Guerrero.

Bryce Harper is the only other 20-year-old to participate in the derby.