

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays acquired infielder Yangervis Solarte from the San Diego Padres on Saturday in exchange for prospects Edward Olivares and Jared Carkuff.

Solarte, 30, had 18 homers and 64 RBIs over 128 games last season. He made his big-league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014.

Solarte spent most of last season at second base but can play all four infield positions.

Olivares, 21, started last year at single-A Lansing before moving to Class-A Dunedin of the Florida State league. The centre-fielder hit 17 homers and had 72 RBIs over 120 games.

He was originally signed by the Blue Jays in 2014 as an international free agent from Caracas, Venezuela.

Carkuff, a 24-year-old right-hander, finished last season with triple-A Buffalo. He played with four minor-league teams over the year, posting a 3-4 record and 3.86 earned-run average.

The native of Bell Buckle, Tenn., has a 7-4 mark with 15 saves and 3.21 ERA in 52 career minor-league games. He was selected by Toronto in the 35th round of the June 2016 draft out of Austin Peay State University.

A conference call with Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins was scheduled for later Saturday.