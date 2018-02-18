

Bob Duff, The Associated Press





DETROIT -- Auston Matthews scored with 30.2 seconds left to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

Matthews took William Nylander's pass and snapped a high shot into the roof of the net from a sharp angle for his 27th goal of the season, but just his fourth winner.

James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner also scored for Toronto, and Curtis McElhinney made 27 saves.

Anthony Mantha and Henrik Zetterberg scored for Detroit.

Mantha opened the scoring on a power play 5:51 into the second period. Standing on the doorstep of McElhinney's net, Mantha deflected Gustav Nyquist's shot under the goalie's arm for his career-high 20th goal.

Van Riemsdyk tied it 1:11 later. Jake Gardiner's wrist shot from the point hit van Riemsdyk in the left leg and deflected past goalie Petr Mrazek.

Toronto took the lead 18 seconds later. Marner skated across the front of the net, forcing Mrazek to leave his feet before whipping a wrist shot by him.

The Red Wings tied it midway through the third. Nyquist fed a quick cross-ice feed to a wide-open Zetterberg and he redirected the puck into the open side.

Notes: Mrazek stopped 31 shots. .... Red Wings D Mike Green missed his second straight game due to an upper-body injury. .. Detroit D Xavier Ouellet saw his first action since Jan. 25, sitting out nine straight games as a healthy scratch. ... Both teams played Saturday. Detroit is 3-2-2 in the second game of back to backs, while Toronto is 6-4-1. .. McElhinney made his first start for the Maple Leafs since Feb. 5.