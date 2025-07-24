ADVERTISEMENT

Canada’s Rebecca Marino eager for ‘electric feeling’ of playing National Bank Open

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's Rebecca Marino plays a shot during her loss to Poland's Magda Linette at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















