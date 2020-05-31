AP source: MLB players offer 114-game season, no more pay cuts
Published Sunday, May 31, 2020 10:17PM EDT
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, is tagged out stealing second base by Toronto Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis during fourth inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball's players proposed a 114-game regular season Sunday, up from 82 in management's offer, and no additional pay cuts beyond the one the agreed to in March, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.