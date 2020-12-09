MUNICH -- Canadian Alphonso Davies returned from injury Wednesday, resuming his normal role of left back for defending champion Bayern Munich against Locomotiv Moscow in Champions League play.

The 20-year-old from Edmonton has been out since tearing ankle ligaments in Bayern's 5-0 win Oct. 24 over Eintracht Frankfurt. He rolled his ankle in ugly fashion just 55 seconds after kickoff in the Bundesliga match at Munich's Allianz Arena.

Davies, who has won 17 caps for Canada with five goals, has become the face of Canadian soccer abroad -- along with women's captain Christine Sinclair. On Tuesday, he was named co-winner of the Toronto Star's Lou Marsh Trophy with Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Davies joined Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in a then-MLS record US$22-million transfer. The deal was done in July 2018 but Davies finished out the MLS season before joining Bayern in January 2019.

Since then, he has turned heads with his speed and ability to create attacks from fullback.

Bayern has already qualified for the knockout stages of the European club championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.