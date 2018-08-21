Alena Sharp to honour Humboldt Broncos at Canadian Women's Open
Alena Sharp hits out of the bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 10:47AM EDT
REGINA -- Canadian golfer Alena Sharp will be supporting the Humboldt Broncos this week.
The LPGA Tour veteran has a special golf bag and towel this week for the CN Canadian Women's Open, featuring the Broncos' logo.
Sixteen people were killed after the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team's bus collided with a transport truck in April.
"Excited to show my support for @HumbodtBroncos and @theSJHL with my new bag for the week @cpwomensopen!," Sharp tweeted. "This tragedy really hit home as it did for so many."
The Hamilton golfer said she'll donate the bag to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatchewan after the event.
Excited to show my support for @HumboldtBroncos and @theSJHL with my new bag for the week @cpwomensopen ! This tragedy really hit home as it did for so many. I will be donating my bag to @PattisonKids after this week. Thanks @rbc for teaming up on this and Ken Hill @jukasaradio pic.twitter.com/LuwCQArcq4— Alena Sharp (@AlenaSharp) August 21, 2018