Zuckerberg meeting with EU parliament leaders to be webcast
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP / Alex Brandon)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 21, 2018 6:25AM EDT
BRUSSELS -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to have his meeting Tuesday with the leaders of the European parliament about data privacy be broadcast publicly through web streaming.
The evening meeting with leaders of the political groups and a justice and civil rights expert was long expected to be private. But many in the European Parliament had been calling for an on-air grilling for Zuckerberg to explain his company's role in a scandal about the misuse of customer data.
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said in a statement Monday that after discussing the issue with Zuckerberg "I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request."
Tajani called it "great news for EU citizens. I thank him for the respect" shown for the EU legislature.
I have personally discussed with Facebook CEO Mr Zuckerberg the possibilty of webstreaming meeting with him. I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request. Great news for EU citizens. I thank him for the respect shown towards EP. Meeting tomorrow from 18:15 to 19:30— Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) May 21, 2018