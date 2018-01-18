Whales, dolphins will no longer be displayed at Vancouver Aquarium
The outside of the Vancouver Aquarium is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on Nov. 18, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 1:56PM EST
VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Aquarium has announced that it will no longer display whales or dolphins.
Aquarium president John Nightingale says in a statement that the facility will focus instead on raising awareness of ocean issues impacting other marine animals.
He says an exception will be made for the aquarium's single remaining cetacean, a Pacific white-sided dolphin named Helen.
The decision follows the Vancouver Park Board's approval of a bylaw last May that banned the aquarium from bringing any new cetaceans to its facility in Stanley Park.
It also comes after the deaths of a number of cetaceans at the aquarium since 2016, including a young false killer whale, a harbour porpoise and two beluga whales.
The aquarium says in a release that it will continue to rescue and rehabilitate animals in need, including whales and dolphins, at its rescue centre.
