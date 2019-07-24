Weather delays SpaceX launch of supplies to space station
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket stands ready for a resupply mission to the International Space Station from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The launch is scheduled for later in the evening. (AP Photo / John Raoux)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 6:44PM EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Storm clouds forced SpaceX to postpone its Wednesday launch of a capsule carrying supplies to the International Space Station.
The private firm only had a split second window to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule. Another launch opportunity is Thursday at 6:01 p.m. ET.
The capsule contains about 5,000 pounds of supplies and experiments, including a 3D bioprinter to make human tissue in orbit for research.
