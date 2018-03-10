U.S. study finds imported guard dogs do well at protecting sheep from wolves
In this 2014 photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture a Kangal dog walks with a heard of sheep at the Hutterite Rockport Colony near Pendroy, Mont. (Julie Young/U.S. Department of Agriculture via AP)
Keith Ridler, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 2:16PM EST
BOISE, Idaho -- Federal scientists say a four-year study involving nearly 120 guard dogs imported from Europe and Asia found the animals do well protecting sheep from wolves and better than traditional guard dogs deterring coyotes.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture supplied Cao de Gado Transmontanos (COHN day GAH'-doh TRANS'-mahn-tan-ohs), Karakachans (kah-RACK'-a-chans) and Kangals (KAN'-gahls) to guard sheep in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Washington and Oregon.
Scientists say they're still analyzing information from fieldwork that includes remote cameras and GPS collars from the dogs that can weigh up to 140 pounds (64 kilograms).
The dogs were gathered as puppies in Portugal, Bulgaria and Turkey and sent to the American West, where they spent four years guarding sheep.
Environmentalists say guard dogs can mean fewer wolves killed for livestock depredation.
